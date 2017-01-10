The U.K wants to operate “within” but not as a “member of” the Single Market

That will be a special relationship

The media misprint and misread the otherwise “long-standing” of Prime Minister Theresa May, she said on Monday.

On Sunday the British Prime Minister made clear that the U.K. cannot keep “bits” of EU membership, signaling Britain is leaving the Single Market. As a result, on Monday the pound tumbled to a 10-week low against the USD and the Euro.

But, that statement on Sunday did not mean Britain cannot keep being a member of the Single Market. On Monday, Ms. May clarified that a clean break with the Single Market was not “inevitable” and that it is possible to operate “within” the single market as part of a “new relationship.” She blamed the media for misreading her long-standing position on Brexit.

The clarification did not have a significant effect on exchange rates.

Ms. May has made clear that “Brexit is Brexit,” that she wants a “red, white, and blue” Brexit, and that there is no “hard Brexit” and “soft Brexit.” Britain, according to Ms. May, is heading for a Brexit that will ensure control over borders with “the best possible deal for the U.K in terms of trading and operating within the single European Market,” she said on Monday.

How Britain can be “within” but not “a member of” is the question. That “best possible” deal without free movement of labour and contributions to the EU budget remains unclear to the press, the opposition, markets, and other EU member states. But, Ms. May will offer more detail on that plan after the U.K triggers Article 50 in March.

In the meantime, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded on Monday that the EU should consider limiting market access for Britain is there is no freedom of movement. Once again, the German Chancellor warned against the notion of “cherry picking” from the Single Market, which is founded on four freedoms, including movement of labour.

Chancellor Philip Hammond made clear on Monday that Britain has not decided whether it wants Single Market membership, but has decided control over immigration is a first priority. Speaking to the Irish RTE, Mr. Hammond went further to say there is no final decision on membership of the Custom’s Union either.