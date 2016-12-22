U.K and Sweden object to European Court of Justice ruling on mass surveillance

(FILE) A file picture dated 25 June 2014 of the European Court of Justice's (ECJ) entrance building prior to the hearing of the Shepherd case in Luxembourg. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on 05 October 2015 is to announce a verdict in the case of Schrems v Data Protection Commissioner of Ireland over Schrems's claims that his privacy data was allegedly violated Facebook within the scope of NSA mass surveillance programs. Austrian activist Schrems is suing for damages against the US firm on behalf of 25,000 Facebook users, arguing that Facebook collects and uses private data without adequate consent from users. Schrems also charges that Facebook has provided data to the National Security Agency (NSA), the US digital intelligence unit.

Published 02:05 December 22, 2016
Updated 02:05 December 22, 2016

European Court of Justice torpedoes U.K.’s Snoopers’ legislation

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that the indiscriminate collection of data by the U.K is against EU law.
Snooper’s Charter (U.K and Sweden)
Currently, the Investigatory Powers Act in the U.K is considered one of the most pervasive in the western world. It has been dubbed the “snoopers charter,” as it obliges communication companies to hold on to communication data (of everybody) for a whole year. The data retained is mostly “meta-data,” as in whom and when we speak to someone or ...

