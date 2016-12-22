U.K and Sweden object to European Court of Justice ruling on mass surveillance

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has ruled that the indiscriminate collection of data by the U.K is against EU law.

Snooper’s Charter (U.K and Sweden)

Currently, the Investigatory Powers Act in the U.K is considered one of the most pervasive in the western world. It has been dubbed the “snoopers charter,” as it obliges communication companies to hold on to communication data (of everybody) for a whole year. The data retained is mostly “meta-data,” as in whom and when we speak to someone or ...