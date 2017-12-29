Two Romanians to be extradited to US for hacking Washington surveillance cameras at Trump inauguration

EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
Click for full view

Two surveillance cameras hang from what looks like a lamp post outside the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 September 2013. „

Author
Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Read Next

Published 13:01 December 29, 2017
Updated 15:07 December 29, 2017

Two Romanians to be extradited to US for hacking Washington surveillance cameras at Trump inauguration

By Dan Alexe
Contributing Editor, New Europe
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Two Romanian nationals are to be extradited to the US, accused of hacking Washington surveillance cameras before Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Mihai Isvanca, 25, and Eveline Cismaru, 28, were arrested earlier this month in Bucharest while trying to leave the country.

They now extradition to the US on charges of wire fraud and attacking protected computers, according to court filings from the Department of Justice.

The pair is accused of taking control of approximately 123 computers that control cameras in the US capital for four days starting January 9 and used them to send ransomware emails.

The pair were attempting ‘to extort money’ in exchange for unlocking the computers.

They have been described as being part of a bigger extortionist hacking group, according to the Washington Post.

The case ‘was of the highest priority’ because it impacted efforts to plan security ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration

If convicted they could each likely see 20 years in prison.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+