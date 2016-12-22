Two reasons the Italian bailout is controversial

Italy approved on Wednesday a €20bn bailout program for its banks, which should begin this week with Monte Dei Paschi di Siena.

Decisive man non troppo

If need be, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will be able to infuse the Italian system with much-needed liquidity.

The Italian Parliament voted for a bailout prioritizing the Tuscan bank – the oldest in Europe – that needs to bolster its capital buffers by €5bn by the end of December or face liquidation by European regulators.

Italy’s third...