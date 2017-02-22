Two Kurdish opposition leaders “politically neutralized” in one day

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The left-wing Kurdish-dominated Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in Turkey has seen both its leaders “neutralized” in one day.

A court in northeastern Turkey sentenced HDP’s co-leader Selahattin Demirtas to five months in jail for “insulting the Turkish nation and state institutions.” Independently, the Turkish Parliament stripped HDP Co-Chair Figen Yüksekdağ of her parliamentary status. Ms. Yüksekdağ is serving a three-month prison term on terrorism charges. If the sentence of Demirtas is upheld on appeal, then HDP’s leadership will no longer be represented in Parliament.

MP Idris Baluken was also arrested on Tuesday.

More than ten HDP deputies have been arrested on terrorism charges since November 2016, alleging links to the PKK. Although the party is now left with 58 deputies, it remains the third biggest in the Turkish Parliament.

According to the deputy speaker of the Parliament, Ayse Nur Bahcekapali, the HDP co-leader is no longer entitled to her parliamentary seat, because the rules of procedure stipulate that persons convicted of “acts of terrorism, or incitement and encouragement of such activities,” cannot be deputies.

Turkey’s political landscape is dominating by the referendum campaign to ratify constitutional amendments that will turn Turkey into a Presidential democracy with limited parliamentary checks. Turkey goes to the polls on April 16.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has forged an Alliance with the ultra-nationalist opposition (MHP) while increasing a standoff with Greece and increasing the pressure on the Kurdish opposition. Moreover, “No” campaigners have branded “traitors” by members of government.