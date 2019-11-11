Saudi journalist and writer Turki Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Jasser died in prison after being tortured, the New Khaleej reported last Thursday. The killing has been linked to thousands of user data leaked from the social media platform Twitter to the Saudi government.

Twitter has come under fire as this is the second Saudi Journalist whose death is linked to personal data leaks from the organisation. Jasser was arrested in Riyadh on March 15 for allegedly running a Twitter account called Kashkool.

The Kashkool account disclosed rights violations committed by the Saudi authorities and the royal family. The evidence now suggests that his arrest was facilitated by the moles the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had inside Twitter. The British daily Metro reports that Jasser was arrested on the basis of evidence provided by the Twitter office in Dubai, citing an anonymous source.

Jasser died in prison under torture.

Last week, the US Justice Department charged two former Twitter employees with spying for Saudi Arabia. Specifically, the two men sold personal user data of dissidents to the Saudi government. The two agents were handled by Ahmed Almutairi, a man linked to the Saudi Royal family.

The charges were unveiled last Wednesday in San Francisco, following the arrest of former Twitter employees, Ahmad Abouammo. Another Twitter employee that is charged as being a mole for the Kingdom is the Saudi citizen Ali Alzabarah, who allegedly sold data from 6,000 Twitter accounts.