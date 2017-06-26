Twinkle hope for Cyprus as parties move apart on security guarantees

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

There is little optimism for the Cyprus talks, as the Greek and Turkish communities are about to resume UN-mediated negotiations on Wednesday, June 28 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Nicosia and Athens insist that the system of guarantor powers should be terminated, while the Turkish-Cypriot side and Ankara want security guarantees to remain in place. In effect, that means part or all of the 30,000 Turkish troops remaining on the island, which the Republic of Cyprus considers a non-starter.

Sunday’s Milliyet suggests that Ankara remains adamant on the matter of guarantees, following a meeting between Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday

On Sunday, the Cybc agency reported that Athens has sent a series of comments to the UN Secretary-General’s Special Adviser, Espen Barth Eide, suggesting that his “synthesis” report that will provide a foundation for the negotiation is not impartial and objective.