Tusk offers to extend Brexit to 22 May

European Council President Donald Tusk tabled a proposal on behalf of the EU-27 to grant a conditional Brexit extension until 22 May, more than a month earlier than what May had hoped for when she requested that the date be pushed back to 30 June.

According to the proposal as seen by New Europe, Tusk has agreed to an extension with the caveat that the House of Commons must approve the agreement struck between the EU and UK late last year, but has been resoundingly defeated by the British parliament in two separate votes.

The EU heads are now discussing Tusk’s proposal, with the date of the extension also subject to change as the proposal is discussed. It is, however, highly unlikely that the EU will grant May the June date that she asked for as it would interfere with the European parliamentary elections set for late May.