Tusk to seek second term as head of the European Council

New Europe
President of the European Council Donald Tusk attends a press conference at Malta's Informal Summit in Valletta, Malta, 03 Feb. 2017

Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Published 20:35 February 3, 2017
Updated 20:35 February 3, 2017

It was Thursday in Brussels, when an EU official really close to the current president, stressed that according to his knowledge, no other politician has expressed an interest to be a candidate for “Tusk Tower” chief

Friday’s Valletta Informal Summit made the hints and “thoughts” official. The European Council President Donald Tusk is to seek re-election for a second term, next EU Summit in March.

Another EU official told New Europe that it was at the very end of the EU leaders’ lunch that Tusk had been approached by a number of leaders who had expressed their satisfaction with his work and encouraged him to continue, which he then said he was willing to continue doing. The leaders appear to be from different political families and regions of the EU, underlines the EU official, suggesting that such an allocation makes Tusk’s second term even more probable.

”After talking to many leaders who expressed their support, I informed that I am ready to continue my work. But that will depend on the decision of all the heads of state and government,” Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, told reporters in Malta.

It was Thursday in Brussels when an EU official, very close to the current president, stressed that according to his knowledge, no other politician has expressed an interest to be a candidate for “Tusk Tower” chief, as the Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat referred to Europa, the new house of the European Council in Brussels, during Malta’s Informal Summit press conference.

