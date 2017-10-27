Tusk on Catalan independence: ‘For EU nothing changes. Spain remains our only interlocutor’

New Europe
European Council president Donald Tusk

Irene Kostaki
Published 20:09 October 27, 2017
Brussels react after the Catalan parliament’s declaration of independence, with the European Council president Donald Tusk suggesting that nothing has changed for the EU.

The EU will only deal with the central government in Madrid, the president of the European Council Donald Tusk said on Friday, almost immediately after the Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.

“For EU nothing changes. Spain remains our only interlocutor,” president Tusk tweeted, urging the Spanish central government to favor “force of argument, not argument of force.”

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy’s government was at the same time preparing to impose direct rule over the region.

With thousands of pro-independence activists gathered outside, the regional parliament in Barcelona passed a resolution to “declare Catalonia an independent state in the form of a republic”.

