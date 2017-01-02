Turkmenistan disrupts natural gas supply to Iran

Turkmenistan has cut off Iran from natural gas supply, IRNA reports.
That is not the first time. Turkmenistan has disrupted gas supply to Iran in 2008 on a price dispute. Iran insists this move violated the bilateral cooperation framework between the two countries. Apparently, the latest dispute focuses on the payment schedule of an outstanding €1,8bn for past deliveries.
Although the state natural gas distributor says the country was prepared, consumers are asked to limit consumption. Sin...
