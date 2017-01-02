Turkmenistan disrupts natural gas supply to Iran

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (R) shakes hands with Turkmen President Gurbanguli Berdymukhamedov (L) on June 15 2007 during a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Tehran , Iran. Berdymuhammedov and his Iranian counterpart Mahmoud Ahmadinejad are expected to discuss the legal status of the Caspian Sea and an increase of Turkmen natural gas exports to northern Iran.

Turkmenistan has cut off Iran from natural gas supply, IRNA reports.

That is not the first time. Turkmenistan has disrupted gas supply to Iran in 2008 on a price dispute. Iran insists this move violated the bilateral cooperation framework between the two countries. Apparently, the latest dispute focuses on the payment schedule of an outstanding €1,8bn for past deliveries.

Although the state natural gas distributor says the country was prepared, consumers are asked to limit consumption. Sin...

