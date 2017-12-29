Turkish police arrests 75 for suspected Daesh links

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Anti-terrorism police have conducted a series dawn raids across Ankara, Turkey detaining 29 people on Thursday.

Turkish police have arrested at least 75 people in total, suspecting them for links with the Islamic State, Daesh terrorist group.

Raids that took place in Ankara followed the issue of 46 arrest warrants for suspects by the Ankara Public Prosecutor’s Office. According to the Turkish authorities, the majority of the persons detained – 43 out of 46 – are foreign nationals that were believed to be preparing for a terror attack on the New Year’s Day celebrations in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, where the arrests took place, according to the police source.

Police operations resulted in a large number of organizational documents and digital tools have been seized both in Istanbul and Ankara. Turkey will more than double the number of police officers on duty in Istanbul to 37,000 and cancel or ban public celebrations in key districts of the city on New Year’s Eve for security reasons, officials have said.

Last year, during New Year’s celebrations a man with an assault rifle shot dead 39 people including Turks and visitors from several Arab nations, India and Canada at an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul. Islamic State claimed responsibility for that shooting, one of a series of attacks believed to have been carried out by the jihadists and also by Kurdish militants in Turkey in the last couple of years, that left more than 300 persons dead.