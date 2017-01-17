Turkish parliament approves controversial constitutional amendments

A referendum this coming April is likely to consolidate the transition towards a super-Presidency

Constitutional amendments designed to empower the Turkish President vis-à-vis the Parliament have passed through Parliament on Sunday.

A second reading is expected on Wednesday. Turkey will then move towards a ratification referendum in April as explained Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulus. In an interview with A HABER channel, the Deputy Prime also said that a snap election could follow the referendum.

Roadmap: from Ratification to government

The ruling AKP has sought the support of the far-right nationalist (MHP) to introduce a series of constitutional amendments that empower the President vis-à-vis the Parliament and the government.

Since his election as President in 2014, Erdogan has sought to turn Turkey into a Presidential democracy.

The amendments are introduced in the context of a state of emergency, following a series of terrorist attacks. The terrorist attacks were also evoked to justify the constitutional reforms.

What are the reforms about

The reforms will, on the one hand, abolish the 10% threshold for parties to enter the Parliament, which is the largest in Europe. However, the reforms will also diminish the power of parliamentarians and the government.

The President will be allowed to appoint and dismiss a government without parliamentary consent. There will be no Prime Minister; who will be replaced by several Vice Presidents. And although the President’s term will be limited to two five-year terms, he will not be required to be non-partisan.

The leader of the Turkish opposition, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, warned last week that Turkey is sliding towards a dictatorship, leading Turkey towards a “Syria Model.”

Later that week, parliamentarians physically assaulted each other, punching, kicking, and even biting each other.

The politics of constitution-building

The On Dec. 30, a constitutional committee of deputies from the ruling AK Party and the opposition far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) submitted the amendments.

AKP has 316 seats and MHP 39. That secures a simple majority. The center-left CHP (133 seats) and the leftist HDP (59 seats) could not disrupt the process.