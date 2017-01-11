Turkish opposition leader warns of drift to dictatorship

The leader of the Turkish opposition, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu , believes that the introduction of a presidential system is leading the country to a "dictatorship," DW reports.
Too much power
Furthermore, Speaking to provincial leaders of the Republican (CHP) party on Monday, Kılıçdaroğlu said that the use of the state of emergency in non-terror-related matters is a ‘betrayal of democracy,’ Cumhuriyyet daily reports.
Meanwhile, the ruling AKP suggests that Turkey needs a strong Presidential syste...
