Turkish opposition leader warns of drift to dictatorship

CEM TURKEL
Click for full view

Secular leader of main Turkish opposition Republic Public Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu speaks during a demonstration against the failed coup, at Taksim Square, in Istanbl, Turkey, 24 July 2016. Turkish parliament on 21 July formally approved a three-month state of emergency declared by Turkish President Erdogan. The 15 June's failed coup attempt's aftermath was followed by the dismissal of 50,000 workers and the arrest of 8,000 people. At least 290 people were killed and almost 1,500 injured amid violent clashes on 15 July as certain military factions attempted to stage a coup d'etat. The UN and various governments and organizations have urged Turkey to uphold the rule of law and to defend human rights.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 11:24 January 11, 2017
Updated 11:30 January 11, 2017

, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu says Turkey is heading towards a Syrian model of governance

By NEOnline | IR

The leader of the Turkish opposition, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu , believes that the introduction of a presidential system is leading the country to a "dictatorship," DW reports.
Too much power
Furthermore, Speaking to provincial leaders of the Republican (CHP) party on Monday, Kılıçdaroğlu said that the use of the state of emergency in non-terror-related matters is a ‘betrayal of democracy,’ Cumhuriyyet daily reports.

Meanwhile, the ruling AKP suggests that Turkey needs a strong Presidential syste...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: European court says Muslim girls can’t skip swim class