Turkish NATO officers request asylum but are there extradition requests?

While hundreds of army officers have fled Turkey for Europe, there are very few known extradition requests made from Ankara.

More than one-hundred Turkish NATO soldiers have applied for asylum in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany in the aftermath of the attempted coup on July 15, 2016, the Dutch public broadcaster (NOS) reported on Tuesday.

In September 2016 Turkey started recalling NATO staff, including 400 stationed in the Benelux countries, Germany and the US. Since the attempted co...