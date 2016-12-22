Turkish mosque leader in Netherlands recalled

EPA/AIDAN CRAWLEY
Click for full view

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Bert Koenders speaks during a joint press conference with Irish Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Charles Flanagan (not pictured) in Dublin, Ireland, 31 August 2016.

Published 09:22 December 22, 2016
Turkey recalled the leader of Turkish-Dutch mosque dome Diyanet from the Netherlands. Yusuf Acar has been accused of keeping a list of Fethullah Gülen supporters in the Netherlands and passing it on to the Turkish government.

The Turkish government believes Gulen was behind an attempted coup in the country in July.

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Bert Koenders announced the news of Acar’s recall on December 21. During a meeting with Acar last week, Koenders reportedly made it clear that the Netherlands considers that a line was crossed and that these actions could not remain without consequences.

As reported by the NL Times online, the Dutch government called it an “unwanted and non-acceptable interference in the lives of Dutch citizens”.

