Turkish economy weighs on regional elections

Unemployment in Turkey hit 13.5% in December 2018, the worst figures for the struggling Turkish economy since 2009 after over one million people joined the ranks of the unemployed over the last year, especially in construction and services.

The jobless rate in the country shows that Turkey is being severely hit by a major slowdown in the construction and energy sectors, both of which are highly dependent on oil and gas imports, as well as require business confidence and liquidity.

Turkish businesses are struggling to transition from a low-cost credit environment to higher interest rates, combined with a 30% devaluation of the lira over the last year. Low-cost liquidity has driven a number of Turkish businesses to overleverage and the country’s banking sector is now dealing with a $285 billion pile of foreign currency-denominated debt that is harder to service.

The official Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio is 4% of the total book, which amounts to $18.3 billion., but most analysts expect the real figure to be higher.

Although most emerging markets have seen been somewhat relieved, as the European Central Bank and the US’ Fed are reversing a trend towards surging interest rates, Turkey is unable to benefit. A standoff between Washington and Ankara over the Turkish government’s decision to defy NATO by ordering the S-400 missile defence system from Russia is making investors jittery, which has led the Turkish Lira to continue to slide by more than 5% against the dollar since February.

Interest rates in Turkey currently stand at 24% as the government tries to reign over double-digit inflation. Lenders are trying to bolster their capital buffers, cutting liquidity further. In the meantime, savings are kept in foreign currency, reaching almost $158 billion in March.

The cumulative political result could be significant as Turks go to the polls. Polling suggests the ruling AKP could lose Ankara, which it has held for more than 15 years.