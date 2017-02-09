Turkey-US ties improve

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

US President Donald Trump has reportedly responded “positively” on two key Turkish demands that had soured relations between the two countries. The Presidents of the two countries spoke on the telephone on February 7.

As reported by The Associated Press (AP), officials from Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s office, who briefed journalists on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations, said that the phone conversation was “positive and conducted in a sincere atmosphere”.

Both leaders stressed their strong alliance and need for close cooperation, and agreed to meet “at the shortest time” possible, they said.

Erdogan requested that Washington “stand with Turkey” in its struggle against the Gulen movement and stop supporting Syrian Kurdish fighters, the officials said.

Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, told Turkey’s NTV news channel that the Turkish leader not only asked Trump not to back the Syrian Kurds but also presented a plan in which allies could re-take Raqqa, the main Islamic State-held city in Syria, without the Kurdish fighters.

Trump’s “general reactions were positive,” Kalin said.

Under the Obama administration, Turkey had expressed frustrations over what it perceived as US reluctance to extradite the cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey accused of orchestrating the country’s failed military coup. It was also angered by Washington’s support of Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Officials from Erdogan’s office also announced that CIA Director Mike Pompeo would be making his first overseas visit to Turkey on February 9. The decision showed the importance the new administration attaches to Turkey, a country on the frontline of the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, reported AP.