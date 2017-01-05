Turkey threatens with disrupting Allied access to İncirlik

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Turkey questions the use of the İncirlik airbase by US and NATO forces, following the failure of the Alliance to back Ankara’s offensive in Syria.

In doing so, Ankara presents Washington with a flavour of what deal-making bilateral diplomacy may look like.

What do we get for İncirlik?

“We allowed not only the U.S. but also other countries’ jets to use İncirlik to jointly fight [ISIL],” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday.

“What purpose are you serving if you do not provide aerial support against Daesh in the most sensitive operation for us?” Çavuşoğlu asked.

Because the Alliance denied Turkey aerial support for the Euphrates Shield, the foreign minister referred to a “confidence crisis” and wondered whether he could justify to “the people” the use of the İncirlik Airbase.

Beyond the failure to support Turkish ground forces, Çavuşoğlu also regretted the US failure to convince the Kurdish YPG forces to retreat from the Manbij area, east of the Euphrates River. “Giving arms to the YPG, the U.S. chose a terrorist organization over its ally,” the Turkish foreign minister said.

YPG and Gülen

Turkey treats the Syrian-based YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered both by the US and the EU a terrorist group. The US does not share this assessment.

Finally, Çavuşoğlu also referred to an alleged reluctance by the U.S. to extradite Fethullah Gülen, whom Turkey holds responsible for the failed July 15, 2016, coup attempt. He said that the Obama administration had shown reluctance to work with Turkey and expressed the hope to work “clearly and openly” with the new administration.

Defense Minister Fikri Işık echoed Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday, referring to the lack of aerial support for the Euphrates Shield operation in Syria, Hurriyet reports.

Speaking to the press in Ankara, Işık expressed the hope that “all coalition forces, primarily the U.S., will give air and other support that Turkey needs in the Euphrates Shield operation.”