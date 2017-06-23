Turkey removes Darwin’s theory of evolution from the school curriculum

Turkey is moving to remove Darwin’s theory of evolution from its national curriculum, Hurriyet reported on Thursday.
Henceforth, Darwin’s “origin of life and evolution” will be described in biology schoolbooks as a “controversial theory” and will be altogether removed in 2019.
The head of the Education Ministry’s curriculum board, Alpaslan Durmuş, announced on Tuesday, June 20, that the proposal has been personally approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
“We have excluded controversial subjects for students that do not have the scientific background and are unable yet to understand such issues. Ninth grade students do not have the background to discuss the ‘Origin of Life and Evolution’ section in biology. That section will be deferred for undergraduate studies,” the Turkish official said.