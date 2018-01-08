Turkey reaches out to the Franco-German axis

Ankara is reaching out to Europe, beginning from the Franco-German axis.
In a carefully choreographed diplomatic move, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Emmanuel Macron on Friday, while the foreign minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu followed on Saturday with a meeting with his German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel.
In a one-day visit in Paris, Erdogan said that a strong partnership with France is vital to regional peace, in a visit that was the first of its kind since the July 15, 2016 attempted coup in Turkey. Talks with Macron focused on Syria, with Macron voicing concern over human rights issues, RFI reports.
Cavusoglu met Gabriel in Germany, at a point in time when relations between Ankara and Berlin are at an all-time low.
During Turkey’s constitutional referendum campaign in the spring of 2017, German authorities were unwilling to grand access to officials campaigning for a “Yes” vote, triggering the wrath of President Erdogan who spoke about “Nazis.”
Moreover, Ankara is enraged by the fact that Germany has granted asylum to hundreds of officers and diplomats seeking asylum after a lustration campaign started in Turkey, with the AKP administration arresting, jailing or firing more than 150,000 people ranging from university professors and diplomats to teachers and members of the civil service.