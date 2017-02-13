Turkey presidential referendum set for April 16

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A referendum in Turkey on April 16 will decide whether the country’s parliamentary system is replaced with a stronger presidency. This is something President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hoping for.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Erdogan’s proposed constitutional reform would mark one of the biggest changes in the European Union candidate country’s system of governance since the modern republic was founded on the ashes of the Ottoman Empire almost a century ago.

It would enable the president to issue decrees, declare emergency rule, and appoint ministers and top state officials. It could also see Erdogan remain in power in the Nato member state until 2029.

While Erdogan’s supporters see the plans as a guarantee of stability at a time of turmoil, opponents fear a lurch towards authoritarianism.

According to Reuters, Erdogan has warned those who vote against the changes will strengthen Turkey’s enemies, including the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has fought the state for more than three decades from camps in the Qandil mountains of northern Iraq.

In a speech that was broadcast live on multiple television channels on February 11, Erdogan said: “Who says no? The PKK says no. Who says No? Qandil says no. Who says no? Those who want to divide this country say no. Those who are against our flag say no,” Erdogan told members of a pro-government think-tank in Istanbul, his speech frequently interrupted by chants of his name from the conference hall.

In a separate report, Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, noted there is growing concern about whether journalists opposed to expanded presidential powers will have their voices heard. The opposition says the space for debate is already being squeezed.

According to DW, pro-government media are ramping up support for the referendum and crowding out or ignoring the voices of opponents. The echo chamber in the media created around Erdogan and his supporters tips the balance of information creation toward the side of the government.