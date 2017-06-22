Turkey not necessarily a foe in the Kurdish nation-building chess game

In an interview with France 24 on Wednesday, the 70-year old President of Iraqi Kurdistan Massoud Barzani confirmed plans to hold an independence referendum on September 25.

Leading the region since 2005, the President of Iraqi Kurdistan brushed aside the request of the US administration to postpone the referendum until after ISIS had been defeated. That objection reflects a concern of a broader standoff between Bagdad and Iraqi Kurdistan forces. The Barzani government does not appear to be a ...