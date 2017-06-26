Turkey LGBT: Police stifle Istanbul Gay Pride rally

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Organisers of a banned Gay Pride march in Istanbul took to the streets despite the ban by Turkish police who cited threats from far-right groups.

Police briefly fired rubber bullets to disperse the marchers and detained many of them.

As reported by the BBC, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party is rooted in conservative Islam, has denied wanting to impose traditional religious values, saying he is committed to secularism. But he supports Turks’ right to express their religion more openly.

Homosexuality is not illegal in Turkey – unlike in many Muslim nations – but homophobia remains widespread.

This is the third year in a row that Turkey’s largest city has banned the Gay Pride rally.

The BBC’s Mark Lowen, in Istanbul, says the heavy police presence stopped people from entering Istiklal street, where the rally was scheduled to start.

He said that anybody trying to unfurl a rainbow flag or pass police blockades was prevented from doing so.

Faced with armed police and water-cannon trucks, the marchers had no chance, said the BBC’s correspondent.

The Hurriyet newspaper said that at least 10 people had been detained.

Lara Ozlen, from the organising committee, told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) on June 24: “It is obvious that a peaceful march is part of our constitutional right. It’s been known for years. Instead of protecting us, to say ‘do not march’ just because some will be disturbed is undemocratic.”

On June 25, the Dutch consulate in Istanbul unfurled a large rainbow flag in support of the Pride event.

