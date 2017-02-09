Trump’s unclear plan for public investment in infrastructure

A New Deal without public investment looks so far unconvicing

Donald Trump is planning to incentivize the repatriation of corporate profit from around the world and channel it into national infrastructure.

US companies have estimated $2.6 trillion in profits abroad, Bloomberg reports.Mobilizing some of this capital for the US economy would no doubt do wonders, although a New Deal policy with corporate tools has never been tried before. Of course, Donald Trump is in construction and knows the business better than nay US President before him. Which is why it is perplexing why the plan is not easy to understand.

Trump has proposed a decade-long $1 trillion investment programme in infrastructure ranging from airports and bridges to roads and schools. Democrats are likely to support the programme, if it goes ahead. His chief economic advisor, Gary Cohn, told Fox last Friday that he wants to achieve that with private capital.

To rely on private capital meets the agenda of Republican House Speaker, Paul Ryan, who has opposed increasing the deficit and wants to $40-to-1 ratio of private investment to federal funding. But, how to turn repatriated capital into public investment is the question. a plan thin in detail. The only thing certain in public investment, which is immediate and can be targeted. Federal spending in public infrastructure has not increased since 1993. But, one idea touted is to enhance public investment by encouraging states to buy in infrastructure projects. That is still public money.

When it comes to corporate money, the motive for massive repatriation of capital can be effective. But, turning that into subsequent investment in infrastructure is altogether another challenge. Whether that will be in the form of “project bonds” or tax incentives to buy project bonds is unclear.