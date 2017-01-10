Trump’s son in law Jared Kushner becomes Senior White House advisor

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Donald Trump appointed his 35-year old son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as his senior adviser.

The young millionaire is the son of a property mogul and the manager of several companies, including The New York Observer. He is also married to Mr. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and is said to have had significant input in his campaign.

For example, he is said to have had something to do with Mr. Trump choosing Mike Pence over New Jersey’s Chris Christie as Vice President. As a former US Attorney, Mr. Christie had once prosecuted Kushner’s father for tax evasion.

The question now is whether Kushner will be able to circumvent federal anti-nepotism rules.

In substance, Mr. Kushner has no political experience. Kushner is an Orthodox Jew and used an editorial in his own New York Observer to defend Mr. Trump from accusations of anti-Semitism during the campaign. He also advised him on his now famous AIPAC speech, in which he promised to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

That was when Mr. Trump tweeted a composite picture of Hillary Clinton against the Star of David and a pile of cash with the motto “the most corrupt candidate ever.” The Tweet was subsequently deleted. At the time, Kushner spoke about political bias.

Since he took over the New York Observer three years ago, he has changed six editors in seven years, although he says he is not involved in decisions on content.