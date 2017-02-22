Trump’s “poisonous” rhetorics makes the world a “darker” place: Amnesty

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Amnesty International says on Wednesday that human rights around the world are under threat because of politicians who are using “toxic, dehumanising” rhetoric against ethnic or religious minorities in order to strengthen their political powers.

In the watchdog’s annual report, titled The State Of The World’s Human Rights, Amnesty International Secretary-General Salil Shetty on February 22 said “divisive fear-mongering has become a dangerous force in world affairs” — creating a more divisive, more dangerous world.

Amnesty slams U.S. President Donald Trump’s “poisonous” rhetoric on his way to winning the White House, saying it led a global trend towards increasingly divisive politics in 2016 that had made the world a “darker” place.

“Donald Trump’s poisonous campaign rhetoric exemplifies a global trend towards angrier and more divisive politics,” Amnesty said in a statement issued in Paris. The world, it said, had become a “darker … unstable place”, with a rise in hate speech targeting refugees across Europe and the United States.

“The early indications from (…) Trump suggest a foreign policy that will significantly undermine multilateral cooperation and usher in a new era of greater instability and mutual suspicion,” Amnesty added.

“The global trend of angrier and more divisive politics was exemplified by [U.S. President] Donald Trump’s poisonous campaign rhetoric, but political leaders in various parts of the world also wagered their future power on narratives of fear, blame, and division,” Shetty said.

Shetty named Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte among an increasing number of politicians who call themselves “anti-establishment” and wield “a toxic agenda that hounds, scapegoats, and dehumanises entire groups of people.”

Amnesty’s report says “us versus them” political rhetoric in the United States and Europe has been fuelled by the global refugee crisis.

It says that, internationally, “hate rhetoric” has reached its worst level in politics since the 1930s and is “fuelling a global pushback against human rights” which leaves a “global response to mass atrocities perilously weak.”

The report predicts that 2017 will see “ongoing crises exacerbated by a debilitating absence of human rights leadership on a chaotic world stage.”

Shetty said “2017 needs human rights heroes” to combat hateful political rhetoric that has unleashed “the dark side of human nature” and increasingly impacts government policies.

“In 2016, governments turned a blind eye to war crimes, pushed through deals that undermine the right to claim asylum, passed laws that violate free expression…justified torture and mass surveillance, and extended draconian police powers,” he said.

Amnesty’s report includes a survey of 159 countries and territories in an exercise to show how people have been suffering from conflict, displacement, discrimination, or repression.

“Nowhere was this better illustrated than in the failure of states attending September’s 2016 United Nations summit for refugees and migrants to agree any adequate response to the global refugee crisis.”

According to Amnesty calculations, some 75,000 refugees found themselves trapped between Jordan and Syria as the civil war in Syria entered its seventh year.

Amnesty said populist movements and messages had also become more common in Europe, notably in Poland and Hungary.

“The result was a pervasive weakening of the rule of law and an erosion in the protection of human rights, particularly for refugees and terrorism suspects, but ultimately for everyone.”