Trump’s former campaign manager indicted

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, faced 12 counts of tax evasion charges on Monday.

The former campaign manager for Ukraine’s Victor Yanukovych is accused of hiding business dealing in Ukraine. Besides charges of tax fraud and money laundering charges, Mr. Manafort is also accused of being an unregistered foreign agent (lobbyists).

The indictment says that $75 million went through his accounts. If he is found guilty Mr. Manafort faces a maximum of 20-years in prison.

The probe into Mr. Maafort’s business dealings was triggered by an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US Presidential elections.

The US Senate appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate any links between President Donald Trump and Russia following the dismissal of the FBI Director James Comey. President Trump admitted he had fired Comey because he refused to close down the Russian investigation.

For the moment there is no link between the charges Mr. Manafort is facing and the Trump campaign. Moreover, Mr. Manafort was only running the campaign from June to August 2016, when he was fired.

President Trump’s attorney, John Dowd, told Reuters that this probe does not establish a link between Russia and the Trump campaign. “It has nothing to do with the campaign or the allegations of collusion with Russia,” the Washington attorney said.

There is speculation that the prosecution may use evidence against Mr. Manafort as leverage, forcing him to testify against President Trump.

Meanwhile, President Trump took to Twitter to suggest that a probe should focus on the former campaign manager for Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, whose firm also has a history with representing Russian interests in Washington. Later in the day, his brother Tony Podesta resigned from the firm.