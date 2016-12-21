Trump’s election sees an unprecedented electors defection

JIM LO SCALZO
Click for full view

(FILE) A file picture dated 04 January 2013 shows Senate pages carrying the box containing the 2012 Presidential electoral ballots through Statuary Hall to the House Chamber for a joint session of Congress to count the votes in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA. The ballots from the electoral college had been sealed until this vote, which confirmed the election of President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. Members of the electoral college in every US State will meet to formally elect Donald Trump on 19 December 2016.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 11:16 December 21, 2016
Updated 11:16 December 21, 2016

It is clear this was a race by the two most unpopular candidates for the Presidency in US history

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The U.S. Electoral College voted Donald Trump to power on Monday. The President-elect got more than the 270 votes he needed. He secured 304 votes.

Trump, will take office on January 20th.

But, the process was not merely a formality. There was a campaign underway trying to persuade Republicans to cross lines and vote for Hillary Clinton because she won the popular vote. by more than 2%

Six Republican electors did defect, breaking the tradition of voting in line with the instructions of the electorate. There were also four Democratic electors that ended up voting for someone other than Hillary Clinton.

So-called “faithless electors” are a rare occurrence in US politics. Until Monday, there had been only eight defections since 1900. This time, they came from Texas, one from New York, one from Washington, Maine, Hawaii, Colorado, and Minnesota.

On Monday, there were 10 defections. Until Monday, there had been only eight defections since 1900. The “faithless electors” were from Texas, New York, Washington, Maine, Hawaii, Colorado, and Minnesota. Some objected to Trump, on the grounds of his embroilment in the Russian hacking scandal, others objected to Hillary Clinton’s victory over Senator Bernie Sanders.

The most sizable “defection” in US history was in 1872 when the candidate Horace Greeley died between Election Day and the meeting of the Electoral College. At the time, 63 of his 66 electors voted for another candidate.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Renzi plans his return to power