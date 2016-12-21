Trump’s election sees an unprecedented electors defection

It is clear this was a race by the two most unpopular candidates for the Presidency in US history

The U.S. Electoral College voted Donald Trump to power on Monday. The President-elect got more than the 270 votes he needed. He secured 304 votes.

Trump, will take office on January 20th.

But, the process was not merely a formality. There was a campaign underway trying to persuade Republicans to cross lines and vote for Hillary Clinton because she won the popular vote. by more than 2%

Six Republican electors did defect, breaking the tradition of voting in line with the instructions of the electorate. There were also four Democratic electors that ended up voting for someone other than Hillary Clinton.

So-called “faithless electors” are a rare occurrence in US politics. Until Monday, there had been only eight defections since 1900. This time, they came from Texas, one from New York, one from Washington, Maine, Hawaii, Colorado, and Minnesota.

The most sizable “defection” in US history was in 1872 when the candidate Horace Greeley died between Election Day and the meeting of the Electoral College. At the time, 63 of his 66 electors voted for another candidate.