Trump will close the door to a two-state solution in the Middle East

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, is calling for the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Derailing a two-state solution

That is a Donald Trump campaign pledge, which Palestinians are warning could derail any chances for peace.

The President-elect’s pick for US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, is also keen on moving decisively on the plan. Friedman, who has no background in diplomacy but says he expects to do his job from a US embassy in Jerusalem. The US Ambassador...