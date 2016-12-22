Trump will close the door to a two-state solution in the Middle East

ABIR SULTAN
Trump's Israel advisor David Friedman (L) and Marc Zell chairman of Republicans overseas Israel (R) give interviews to the media during an election campaign event called 'Jerusalem forever' in Mount Zion, the Old city of Jerusalem, Israel, 26 October 2016 .

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 11:22 December 22, 2016
Updated 11:22 December 22, 2016

US and the EU are about to collide on another major foreign policy issue

By NEOnline | IR

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Ron Dermer, is calling for the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem.
Derailing a two-state solution
That is a Donald Trump campaign pledge, which Palestinians are warning could derail any chances for peace.

The President-elect’s pick for US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, is also keen on moving decisively on the plan. Friedman, who has no background in diplomacy but says he expects to do his job from a US embassy in Jerusalem. The US Ambassador...

