Trump warned against rolling back sanctions against Russia

EPA/SHAWN THEW
Click for full view

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (C), US House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (C-L) and Senate and House Democrats rally to oppose US President Donald J. Trump's immigration ban in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2017.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 10:04 February 3, 2017
Updated 10:04 February 3, 2017

Trump warned against rolling back sanctions against Russia

By Beata Stur

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Leader of the US House of Representatives, warned Donald Trump’s administration on February 2 that any move to roll back sanctions against Russia would fray international alliances and threaten security around the globe.

The Democratic leader said even suggestions from the White House that sanctions might be scaled back could have perilous consequences for Nato and US allies in Europe.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in the Capitol, Pelosi said: “Wh...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: The myth of Gabriel fighting Schäuble over the Greek program