Trump warned against rolling back sanctions against Russia

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Leader of the US House of Representatives, warned Donald Trump’s administration on February 2 that any move to roll back sanctions against Russia would fray international alliances and threaten security around the globe.

The Democratic leader said even suggestions from the White House that sanctions might be scaled back could have perilous consequences for Nato and US allies in Europe.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in the Capitol, Pelosi said: “Wh...