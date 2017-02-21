Trump visit heats up UK parliament

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

British lawmakers debated US President Donald Trump’s state visit in the parliament on February 20. While left-wing MPs called for the invitation (extended by Prime Minister Theresa May during her visit to the White House in January) to be withdrawn, some Conservative Party MPs argued this would be insulting to the American people.

As reported by Fox News online, the debate in Parliament’s Westminster Hall was triggered after an online parliamentary petition seeking to prevent Trump from making a state visit to the UK picked up 1.8 million signatures. A counter-petition picked up over 300,000 signatures. The debate coincided with anti-Trump demonstrations in major UK cities.

While a visit to the UK was always likely, a state visit differs from an official visit as it is hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, and therefore is filled with pomp and ceremony, often involving a carriage ride with the Queen, a state banquet and an address to both Houses of Parliament.

Only two US presidents – George W. Bush and Barack Obama – have been afforded state visits during Elizabeth’s reign. The petition claims that Trump’s “misogyny and vulgarity” would mean the visit would embarrass the monarch.

During the debate, left-wing MPs from the Labour Party, Green Party and Scottish National Party accused Trump of racism, sexism and xenophobia.

“It is difficult to know whether to be appalled at the morality of this invitation or just astonished at the stupidity of the invitation,” said SNP MP Alex Salmond, who called May’s outreach “stomach-churning.”

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas added that Trump had “shown such effrontery to basic climate science” in his views on climate change.

“It’s extraordinary that Trump, from the cavernous depths of his scientific ignorance, is prepared to challenge the conclusions of 97% of the world’s experts on this matter,” agreed Labour Party MP Paul Flynn, who later described Trump as a “petulant child” for his behaviour.

However, Conservative Party MPs were united in the fact that the visit should go ahead, despite some of their own personal misgivings about some of the things he has said or done.

In a separate report, The Associated Press (AP) noted that Trump’s invitation has sparked unprecedented opposition, especially after he issued an executive order temporarily barring citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States. The order has since been suspended by US courts.

Thousands of people demonstrated against the order in British towns and cities, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged the government to reconsider its invitation in light of Trump’s “cruel” migrant ban.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow even set aside his customary political neutrality to say that Trump should not be invited to address Parliament when he comes to Britain.

Meanwhile, the government insists Trump’s visit will take place, though dates have not been announced.