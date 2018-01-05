Trump threatens Bannon with legal action

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

US President Donald Trump has given a legal dimension to his clash with-Steve Bannon by threatening with legal action.

Trump’s legal team delivered Bannon with a “cease and desist” letter, warning the former White House strategist that his interview and “defamatory statements” to the Journalist Michael Wolf is in violation of a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

Extracts from Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” have been leaked to the press, initially the Guardian, and thereafter a number of media outlets. The book will be released next week.

The book is personal. Wolff describes Mr. Trump’s bulimic tendencies, as well as his preference for McDonalds where he believes he can avoid poisoning. He also talks about Ivanka Trump’s ambitions for the Presidency and Melania Trump’s depression on election night. However, the most controversial extract is Bannon’s condemnation of the meeting between Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and campaign manager Paul Manafort inside Trump Tower, without lawyers.

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” Bannon told Wolff.