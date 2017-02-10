Trump tells Putin New START is bad deal, sources say

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

US President Donald Trump, in his first call from the Oval Office to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, denounced a treaty that caps US and Russian deployment of nuclear warheads as a bad deal for the United States. This is according to two US officials and one former US official with knowledge of the call.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Putin raised the possibility of extending the 2010 treaty, known as New START. Trump, however, paused to ask his aides in an aside what the treaty was, the sources said.

Trump then told Putin the treaty was one of several bad deals negotiated by the Obama administration, saying that New START favoured Russia. Trump also talked about his own popularity, the sources said.

The White House declined to comment. It referred Reuters to the official White House account issued after the January 28 call, which did not mention the discussion about New START.

According to Reuters, it has not been previously reported that Trump had conveyed his doubt about New START to Putin in the hour-long call.

New START, ratified by the US Senate in December 2010, gives both countries until February 2018 to reduce their deployed strategic nuclear warheads to no more than 1,550, the lowest level in decades. It also limits deployed land- and submarine-based missiles and nuclear-capable bombers.