Trump tax bill sets the US on collision course with Europe

The US House of Representatives approved the biggest tax overhaul in a generation on Tuesday. The bill must now be approved by the Senate.
The new tax bill is the first legislative victory for the Trump administration but threatens to trigger a negative spiral of competition between developed economies, including Europe.
The sweeping tax code reform reduces the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% and abolishes a tax on international profits. These measures are projected to reduce tax rev...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑