Trump targets “Made in Mexico” car manufacturing

Trump targets General Motors while Ford moves preemptively to shift manufacturing to the US

President-elect Donald Trump opened an assault against US car manufacturers on Tuesday, threatening via Twitter to impose a “big border tax” unless they repatriated manufacturing from Mexico.

The threat was made against General Motors, targeting the Chevrolet Cruze model made in Mexico. “General Motors is sending Mexican made model Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!” Trump said.

GM says made in Mexico are for the international rather than the US market. The company announced a $5bn plan in the country in 2014. In November, GM had announced it would lay off 2,000 employees in Lordstown.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ford announced the cancellation of a $1.6bn investment plan in Mexico, to be replaced by a $700 million investment in Michigan. However, Ford will continue to produce its Focus model in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Since the 1970s, Detroit’s big three companies produce smaller cars in Mexico using US workers to build higher value cars, such as trucks, sport and luxury vehicles.

Trump has repeatedly called for the denunciation of the North American Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Ford is only one of the companies targeted by Trump for manufacturing abroad, besides Boeing and Lockheed Martin.