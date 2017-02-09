Trump targets Iran Revolutionary Guard, Muslim Brotherhood

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and the Muslim Brotherhood, an influential movement across the Middle East, could be designated as terrorist organisations by the United States. Sources say the Trump administration is considering executive actions.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, a decision to target either of the two groups would mark a significant expansion of US sanctions against Islamist organisations in the Middle East. They would join al-Qaeda, Islamic State and dozens of other militant organisations currently on the US terrorism list.

The White House is likely to move more quickly on the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which could be less of a challenge to implement, one person familiar with the discussions said. It was unclear when a decision would be made on either designation.

The IRGC is Iran’s elite military unit and reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with a command separate from Iran’s traditional military.

As for the Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, the group says it opposes political violence and wants to establish Islamic societies through democratic means. The US designated its Palestinian offshoot, Hamas, a terror organisation in 1997.

The governments of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates also consider the Muslim Brotherhood to be a terrorist organisation.

According to The Wall Street Journal, there is broad bipartisan support in Congress for legislation imposing new sanctions on Iran, including separate measures that would require the administration to designate the IRGC and Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organisations.