The two deals have little to do with the reasons why the sanctions were originally imposed

Donald Trump proposes to end sanction on Russia in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal with Moscow, The Times of London reports.

Nuclear deal

“They have sanctions on Russia — let’s see if we can make some good deals with Russia,” the Republican president-elect told the Member of Parliament doubling as London Times reporter Michael Gove.

The President-elect made no comment on Ukraine and how a nuclear deal would affect the annexation of Crimea, if at all. The United States and the EU have imposed sanctions on Russia following the annexation of the Black Sea Crimean peninsula in 2014.

The last nuclear Treaty concluded with Russia was the 2010 New START treaty. The treaty envisaged limiting long-range strategic nuclear weapons. During the campaign trail, President-elect Trump talked about renewing and expanding US nuclear arsenal.

Anti-terrorism alliance deal

Trump has also said in an interview with Wall Street Journal on Friday that he would do away with new Obama sanctions in retaliation for Russia’s interference with the US elections if Moscow proves a useful ally against terrorism.

The President-elect was neither asked nor commented on how such a deal might affect future Russian interference with the US elections.

CIA Director John Brennan cautioned Donald Trump on Sunday not to loosen sanctions on Russia. Speaking to Fox News, Brennan also recommended the President-elect should give up the spontaneity of Twitter.

President-elect Trump also reiterated on Monday that NATO is obsolete, although he said the organization is still “important” to him. Trump said NATO had to confront Islamic Terrorism and Allies needed to pay the 2% of their GDP in defense spending, recalling that only five states meet that threshold.