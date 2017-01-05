Trump signals he means withdrawing from NAFTA

President-elect Trump signals a turn against the consensus for liberal international trade

The President-elect Donald Trump signaled this week he will move to renounce the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement.

Donald Trump’s threat against General Motors on Tuesday was a punitive 35% import tax for cars produced in Mexico. Earlier that day, Ford announced it would expand production in Detroit rather than invest in Mexico.

For the President-elect Trump to do so, the US would have to violate NAFTA. That is possible. Legally, imposing an “emergency tariff” would be the President’s prerogative, even if General Motors decides to take the case to court and, in time, win a case of discriminatory behavior.

Although targeting a single US company is unprecedented, it is legally possible, Bloomberg reports. A 1974 law is allowing Presidents to target countries may be used to target companies. But, that would not hold in courts in the long run.

Diplomatically, this move could signal the beginning of a trade war across the board with Mexico and Canada. But, with Trump’s promises to withdraw from NAFTA during the Presidential campaign that may be a welcome prospect.

Without NAFTA, tariffs could be raised to about 4%, although nowhere near the threat of 35%. World Trade Organization rules, to which Brexiteers also refer to, limit the damage to international trade. But, a more assertive and unilateral trade policy could unravel trade policy pursued by the United States for more than half a century, unless there is Republican opposition in the Senate.

Trump has extended warnings to companies other than General Motors to repatriate production from Mexico, including United Technologies, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin. For the moment, the agenda is limited to repatriating the business of US manufacturers.