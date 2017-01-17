Trump sends shockwaves across the Atlantic

EPA/JUSTIN LANE
Click for full view

US President-elect Donald Trump looks out at the press during a press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, New York, USA, 11 January 2017.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 12:18 January 17, 2017
Updated 12:34 January 17, 2017

Trump sends shockwaves across the Atlantic

By Beata Stur

European leaders are anxious about the foreign policy agenda that president-elect Donald Trump will pursue come January 20 when he is officially sworn into office.

Trump’s comments that the European Union is bound for a breakup and that Nato is obsolete have alarmed leaders on the other side of the Atlantic. He gave interviews to Germany’s Bild and to The Times of London.

According to The Washington Post, the full ramifications of a breakdown in transatlantic relations are so extensive the...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: Trump suggests two "deals" to end sanction against Russia