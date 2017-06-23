Trump says he did not wiretap conversations with Comey

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he does not have recordings of his conversations with then-FBI director James Comey.

His June 22 Tweet referred to his May 9 threat to James Comey, suggesting that he may have recorded their conversations.

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

…whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

The initial Tweet raised the question on whether he was taping his Oval Office conversations, which brought parallels to the Nixon Administration. US President Nixon also wiretapped conversations with US officials, which were at a later stage subpoenaed, forcing him eventually to resign as this evidence documented obstruction of justice. President Trump hinted that someone else may have been wiretapping these conversations.

On June 9, the House Intelligence Committee investigating whether or not there was Russian meddling with the US elections sent a letter to the White House asking whether these tapes exist.

The response came via Twitter, with the President refusing to address the question in several press conferences. A more formal answer is expected on Friday when the House Committee deadline formally expires.

Called to address the question of whether or not President Trump interfered with the Russia investigation, the former FBI Director Comey testified that Trump pressed him to drop the investigation on his former National Security Advisor, Mr. Flynn while demanding his “loyalty.” Challenged on whether he thinks there are tapes of these conversations, Comey responded: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”

