Trump says he did not wiretap conversations with Comey

Andrew Harrer / POOL
Click for full view

US President Donald J. Trump, center, shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 22 January 2017.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 09:00 June 23, 2017
Updated 09:22 June 23, 2017

Trump says he did not wiretap conversations with Comey

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he does not have recordings of his conversations with then-FBI director James Comey.

His June 22 Tweet referred to his May 9 threat to James Comey, suggesting that he may have recorded their conversations.

The initial Tweet raised the question on whether he was taping his Oval Office conversations, which brought parallels to the Nixon Administration. US President Nixon also wiretapped conversations with US officials, which were at a later stage subpoenaed, forcing him eventually to resign as this evidence documented obstruction of justice.  President Trump hinted that someone else may have been wiretapping these conversations.

President Trump hinted that someone else may have been wiretapping these conversations. It is unclear whether such tapes exist or he was bluffing.

On June 9, the House Intelligence Committee investigating whether or not there was Russian meddling with the US elections sent a letter to the White House asking whether these tapes exist.

The response came via Twitter, with the President refusing to address the question in several press conferences. A more formal answer is expected on Friday when the House Committee deadline formally expires.

Called to address the question of whether or not President Trump interfered with the Russia investigation, the former FBI Director Comey testified that Trump pressed him to drop the investigation on his former National Security Advisor, Mr. Flynn while demanding his “loyalty.” Challenged on whether he thinks there are tapes of these conversations, Comey responded: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”

Challenged on whether he thinks there are tapes of these conversations, Comey responded: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+