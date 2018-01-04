Trump says Bannon “lost his mind”

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his former aide and campaign manager Steve Bannon has “lost his mind.”
“… He not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said, going on to disown Bannon as a staffer that “had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country.”
Trump was responding to the release of a new book entitled “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by the journalist Michael Wolff. Therein, Bannon is quoted calling a meeting between the President’s son (Donald Trump Jr) and Russian liaisons as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”
“They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV,” Bannon is quoted as saying.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders described the book as “misleading” as it is based on references with “no access or influence” with the White House.
The President’s former White House chief strategist was considered a key player in regimenting Trump’s core supporting constituency and articulating his “America First” agenda.