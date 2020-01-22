US president Donald Trump reiterated Washington’s offer to resolve tensions between India and Pakistan.

Trump discussed India-Pakistan tensions with Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos. He said the US was “watching very closely” and Washington was willing to resolve issues between the two countries. “We will have a very good talk”, he added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise over the past couple of years, with the two countries being many times close to war. On 5 August, India discarded nearly seven decades of autonomy in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir. The move sparked anger in Pakistan with Islamabad cutting off diplomatic ties with India.

“We hope the US will play its part in resolving tensions because no other country can,” said Imran, adding that Pakistan was willing to play its part in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Both Trump and Imran are in Davos for the 50th anniversary of the WEF where some of the world’s most powerful people gather to discuss contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues. Many attendees use the opportunity to privately agree investments and business deals.