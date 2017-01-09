Trump plans biggest Navy expansion since the Cold War

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

President-elect Donald Trump is planning the biggest expansion of the US Navy since the end of the Cold War, aiming to check Russian and Chinese capability, AP reported on Monday.

The plan is to reach a 355 vessel Navy at a cost of $5-to-5,5bn. The US Navy currently has 274 deployable battleships and aims for 308 ships. The Republican plan goes beyond the expansion of the US fleet by 47 vessels envisaged by the Navy’s Forced Structure Assessment.

The expansion will include an aircraft carrier, surface warships, attack submarines, amphibious assault ships, and expeditionary transfer docks and support ships.

US Navy shipyards in California, Virginia, Maine, and Mississippi are likely to be major beneficiaries. Major Navy contractors such as General Dynamics, NASSCO, and Huntington Ingalls have seen their stock surge since Trump’s election.