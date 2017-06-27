Trump meets India’s PM

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

President Donald Trump met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26. The leaders of the world’s two largest democracies convened at the White House to discuss defence cooperation and fighting terrorism, and trade.

As reported by The Associated Press (AP), the Trump administration says it wants to provide India the kind of defence technology it does to the closest US allies. In a concrete indication of that, the US is set to offer a $2bn sale of US-made unarmed drones to help in surveillance of the Indian Ocean.

And in a move suggesting a tougher stance by the Trump administration against Pakistan-based militants, the State Department imposed sanctions on June 26 on Syed Salahuddin, leader of the main rebel group that fights against Indian control in the divided Himalayan region of Kashmir.

According to AP, both sides want better market access. The US is seeking stronger Indian protection of intellectual property rights, reductions in tariffs and narrowing of the $30bn trade deficit. India has its own concerns, including over regulatory barriers faced by its producers of generic medicinal drugs.

Meanwhile, Modi will be hoping that as well as tackling the Islamic State, Trump will step up pressure on militant groups based in Pakistan accused of launching attacks on India. He’ll also want to learn about the administration strategy to stabilise Afghanistan, where India has committed $3bn in aid since 2001.

Climate change could be a contentious issue, according to AP. New Delhi was irked by Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris accord, and his claim that India had made its participation contingent on receiving billions in foreign aid. India denies that and says it will continue to be part of the accord, regardless of US participation.