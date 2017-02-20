Trump invents terror attack in Sweden

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In his latest comments about the links between migration and terrorism in Europe, US President Donald Trump told a rally in Florida on February 18 that Sweden is the latest victim, following Brussels, Nice and Paris.

Trump told supporters: “We’ve got to keep our country safe. You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden.”

“Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris.”

According to the Guardian, there were questions about whether Trump had confused Sweden with Sehwan in Pakistan, where more than 85 people were killed in a suicide bombing at the Sufi shrine on February 16.

Some Swedes were baffled by the comments. One of Sweden’s official Twitter accounts, controlled by a different citizen each week, currently a school librarian, said: “Might as well do a stand along tweet about this… Since I’m being swamped with questions about Trump’s speech… No. Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not been any terrorist attacks here. At all. The main news right now is about Melfest.”

Sweden’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Catarina Axelsson, said the government wasn’t aware of any “terror-linked major incidents”.

She told the Associated Press that the Swedish embassy in Washington contacted the State Department on February 19 to request clarification of Trump’s remarks and was waiting for an answer.

The former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt tweeted: “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound.”

In a separate report, The Washington Post quoted Henrik Selin of the Swedish Institute who spoke on February 17 – one day before Trump’s speech. Selin told Radio Sweden there are “people whose political agenda suggests they would like to tell the story of countries not being able to receive that many refugees, who seem to want to exaggerate problems”.