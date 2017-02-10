Trump to inaugurate new NATO HQ in Brussels at summit on May 25

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said U.S. President Donald Trump will meet other NATO leaders in Brussels on May 25.

Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Twitter: "Very pleased to welcome my colleagues for the next NATO summit in Brussels on 25th May and opening of new headquarters."

New U.S. presidents typically come to NATO but Trump's description of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as "obsolete" during his election campaign has made the summit all the more important to ce...