Trump to inaugurate new NATO HQ in Brussels at summit on May 25

EPA/VIGINI MAYO
Click for full view

New NATO headquarters under construction in Brussels, Belgium.

Author
Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Up Next
Published 11:38 February 10, 2017
Updated 11:38 February 10, 2017

Trump to inaugurate new NATO HQ in Brussels at summit on May 25

By Dan Alexe
Contributing Editor, New Europe

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said U.S. President Donald Trump will meet other NATO leaders in Brussels on May 25.

Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Twitter: "Very pleased to welcome my colleagues for the next NATO summit in Brussels on 25th May and opening of new headquarters."

New U.S. presidents typically come to NATO but Trump's description of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as "obsolete" during his election campaign has made the summit all the more important to ce...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: London and Dublin commit to a soft border that hardens by the day