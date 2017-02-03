Trump disrupts federal programme against White Supremacist terrorism

The US alt-right shows its might on US security policy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

American officials told Reuters they are considering rebranding the Countering Violent Extremism (DVE) to “Countering Radical Islamic Extremism” (CRIE).

No working with communities against White Supremacist ideology

The DVE programme is focused on domestic terrorism and particularly Lone offenders and small groups. It’s stated objective is to CVE aims to “address the root causes of violent extremism by providing resources to communities to build and sustain local prevention efforts and promote the use of counter-narratives to confront violent extremist messaging online.”

In sum, DVE programme aims at searching, monitoring, and hopefully preventing lone attackers around the United States. That is achieved both through security operations as well as by working with schools and big social media companies.

The reclassification means the particular programme will no longer take action to monitor and control far-right movements responsible for attacks, mass shootings, and bombings domestically. The white supremacy movement includes violent extremists who target the federal government and racial, ethnic, and religious minorities. Their methods have historically included murder, threats, and bombings. From the Oklahoma bombing by Timothy McVeigh in 1995 to the Charleston massacre by Dylann Roof in January 2017, the United States has a rich tradition in far-right terrorism.

The US Code of Federal Regulations defines terrorism as “the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.”

Often, white supremacist and neo-Nazi attacks are not classified as terrorism.

Last Friday, the President signed an executive order banning refugees and citizens from seven Arab states from visiting the United States. And within the United States, the sole focus of working in communities will be radical Islam, almost exclusively.

Priorities are changing

The far-right appears to be less high on the security agenda, but the issue of free speech is an issue.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

This week, President Trump went out of his way to protest the cancellation of a speech by Milo Yiannopoulos at Bercley, a man known as a hate-preacher of the far-right who was banned from Twitter in July 2016 for instigating racist and sexist abuse. The event was sponsored by Berclay Republicans. And Milo Yianopoulos just happens to be an employee of Breitbart News, owned by Steve Bannon. It should be recalled that is not only the Chief strategist for US President Donald Trump, but has recently also joined the National Security Council.