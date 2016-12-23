Trump calls for US to greatly expand nuclear arsenal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

US president-elect Donald Trump, who moves into the Oval Office next month, said the United States should “greatly strengthen and expand” its nuclear arsenal “until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes”.

As reported by the BBC, Trump spoke hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country needs to bolster its military nuclear potential.

Trump’s announcement, which came via Twitter, was published in a string of several tweets on December 22. He also wrote to criticise a resolution being considered at the United Nations and to reiterate his vow to “drain the swamp” – a reference to corruption in Washington.

According to the US nonpartisan Arms Control Association, the US has 7,100 nuclear weapons and Russia has 7,300.

In a separate report, the Reuters news agency noted that representatives for his transition team could not be immediately reached for comment.