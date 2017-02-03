Trump and Brexit make the EU wonder: “Where are we going to”

February’s informal Summit is the first meeting of the 28 leaders after US president Donald Trump has come to power, issuing a travel ban, right after his first week in power.

Warm and humid Valletta, the house of the Council of the European Union Presidency for the first semester of 2017, receives the 28 heads of state and government that are ready to discuss the EU approach on Libya, along with Brexit tactics.

Trump is in the air



Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, suggested that Trump’s travel ban on the seven Muslim countries is “highly problematic,” underlining that the US have their own “responsibility for the refugee flows,” as a result of the US’ military intervention in the area. “It’s not acceptable for the international community if America shirks responsibility.”

EU’s leaders did not have Trump on the agenda, however they don’t seem to feel that threatened, giving the idea that the EU is under good damage control “No, I don’t feel threatened, but think there is room for explanations. Sometimes I have an impression that the new administration does not know the EU in detail, but in Europe details matter,” said the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, on his way to EU leaders’ meeting.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s remarks in German, said that the EU has its fate in its own hands, making it clear that it is not on Trump on how the leaders will shape the EU’s future. “I think that the more we are clear about how we define our role in the world, the better we can also take care of our transatlantic relations. So for me in the foreground is discussion about Europe and not dealing with other parts of the world.”

Merkel arrived early enough to catch up with the early bird of the leaders’ arrivals, Theresa May, that did not offer any doorstep comments to the press corps. The two leaders weree expected to talk over their “Trump experience”, since the two along with Francois Hollande, have communicated with the new US president after he took power.

May’s bilateral meetings included Austrian Chancellor Kern and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, while the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrived already quite late for his bilateral meeting with Merkel, thus passed the cameras without comments.

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis, focused on national affairs: “The situation in Romania is very complicated,” he said sounding worried, however he reassured reporters that he has trust on his people. “We have to find a good solution; the rule of law has to prevail and European values have to prevail. This is what I believe will happen.”

On other issues, Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades shared a moment with President Juncker, on the recent developments EU’s role on Cyprus talks. Anastasiades seemed content on Juncker’s feedback.

Rome treaty anniversary: “where are we going to”

According to an EU official, the EU leaders will later discuss over EU’ future, with May being absent from this session, in order to discuss their plans on the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome, the international agreement that established the European Economic Community (EEC) in 1957, the “mother” of the EU as we know it today.

As the EU official pointed, the conversation about the future of EU will be turning around three questions: t First, the leaders will ask themselves: “Is the EU better off than 10 years ago?” This question aims to be some kind of a diagnosis to the problems that the bloc has been facing over time and seem to have derailed political reality for the Union.

Second point of discussion, will be the EU in an “international context,” after the great political change to the US with Trump’s arrival and the U.K.’s departure from the European family. “The rise in anti-EU, nationalist, increasingly xenophobic sentiment in the EU itself,” and beyond, are a great danger and an issue to be put on the table.

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, wants to leave his sign to this anniversary celebration, by making “crystal clear that the disintegration of the European Union will not lead to the restoration of some mythical, full sovereignty of its member states,” a great fear of the European Council leader. In order to achieve this, the EU heads will have to define “which values should the EU stand for in the future,” as an answer to the question “where are we going to”.